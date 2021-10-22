The online fed cattle auction hosted the second auction of the week with the same results -- no sales of all cattle offered, according to The Cattle Report. Futures expressed disappointment following stronger prices Wednesday in the north. Packers on Wednesday made large purchases in all regions at steady to firm prices. In the south cattle traded mainly at $124 in both Texas and Kansas, while northern live sales were mainly at $125 with tops in Iowa at $127 and late sales in Nebraska at $126.50
Cash live cattle prices appear to be holding about a 50-cent premium over last week, according to The Hightower Report. There was some light trade on Thursday.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.5% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.00%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.95%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.56% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.29. European stock markets traded mostly in the green on Friday, as investors across the globe welcomed a surprise interest payment by China’s debt-ridden property developer Evergrande, while eyeing another round of corporate earnings results. Renault, Banco Sabadell, the London Stock Exchange and InterContinental are among those reporting. On the data front, UK consumer morale deteriorated to its weakest level since February, while the country's retail trade unexpectedly declined for a fifth month. Flash PMI surveys for the US, UK and Eurozone will also be keenly watched. Chinese equities closed mixed on Friday, with property shares rising after China Evergrande Group paid interest on an overdue dollar-denominated bond, while miners and energy stocks dragged the market down.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.10%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.48%, and December gasoline is up 0.62%.