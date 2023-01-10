 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Due to relatively strong fed cattle prices, cattle finishing net returns ended 2022 on a more positive note, Michael Langemeier of Purdue University said in a report.

The market may receive a boost if cash cattle trade up this week. A Christmas week storm knocked down average weights and this has helped reduce beef production, according to The Hightower Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.76%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.71%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.14%. European shares extended losses on Tuesday, down from Monday's over eight-month highs, as investors weighed hawkish comments from European Central Bank and Federal Reserve policymakers against hopes that the Eurozone will only get a shallow recession amid easing price pressures. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said financing conditions would need to become restrictive to resolve the ongoing inflation problem, adding that interest rates would still be raised significantly at a steady pace to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% target. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.21% to close at 3,170 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.49% to 11,570 in mixed trade on Tuesday, as investors took some profits following a strong rally driven by China’s swift dismantling of Covid restriction, while continuing to assess the economic outlook.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.25%, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.13%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.58%, and June gasoline is up 1.09%.

