The “massive discount” of June to the cash market is a factor may support the cattle market on a corrective break, The Hightower Report said. “If there is a resumption of the uptrend now, $166.97 is next technical target.”
Strength in other commodity markets “and the stiff discount of June cattle to the cash market are factors which may have helped support,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.76%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.73%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.91% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.31%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.23% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.51%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was down 0.18%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 29 cents (0.35%), and June gasoline is down 0.90%.