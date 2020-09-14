With beef prices and cash markets in a downtrend and futures at a premium, the market looks vulnerable to long liquidation selling from fund traders, The Hightower Report said.
Cash cattle sales last week were mostly at $102 with a few $101s, Allendale reported. The average price last week was $1 lower from the previous week.
Outside markets
Stocks: October E-mini S&Ps were up 1.28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.18%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.10%. European stocks traded higher on Monday, with the DAX 30 rising 0.7% lifted by news that Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine trials resumed in the UK after the British authorities gave their approval. The company halted the late-stage trials last week over safety concerns after one voluntary got sick. In addition, news that American Nvidia will buy the UK-based computer chip designer ARM Holdings from Softbank for $40 billion improved investors’ sentiment. The Shanghai Composite added 18.47 points or 0.57% to 3278.81 on Monday after securities regulators approved the first batch of exchange-traded funds for Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market which is expected to draw in fresh capital. Meantime, sources told Reuters that ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp that it hopes will spare it a U.S. ban while appeasing China’s government.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.37%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.38%, and October gasoline is up 1.64%.