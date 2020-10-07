Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 64 cents to $216.88/cwt.
- Select went down $1.26 to $205.58.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,991 head sold dressed at $169, with no live sales. In Iowa, 569 head were sold live at $107-108, and 1,319 head were sold dressed at $168-169.
“Optimism seems to be giving support to the cash market right now,” Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. She noted that feed prices aren’t weight on markets as much as typically expected as grains surge.
“The technical picture for both live and feeder cattle contracts look improved with front month charts posting reversal on the daily level,” The Hightower Report said. “The key will be follow-through buying on Thursday and strength in cash being confirmed to push the market higher.”