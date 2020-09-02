Cash cattle trades of $104/$105 were noted on light volume yesterday. That would be seen even with last week’s later trends. It must be noted there were reports of select packers bringing bids down after those sales, Allendale said.
With the setback in the cash cattle market, October cattle is trading at a premium to the cash markets and slaughter levels look to gradually increase and come in well above year ago levels in the weeks and months just ahead, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: October E-mini S&Ps were up 0.59% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.38%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.34%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 2.16% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.70%. European stock markets rebounded on Wednesday with the DAX 30 adding 1% and other major indexes advancing between 0.5% and 1.2%. Investors welcomed a jump in crude prices and better-than-expected manufacturing surveys from both the US and China, which raised expectations of a quicker global economic recovery. The Shanghai Composite moved 5.8 points or 0.17% lower to 3404.8 on Wednesday as a delay in a vaccine candidate developed by Cansino Biologics dampened investor sentiment. Meantime, Chinese regulators have granted a domestic fund custody licence to Citigroup, making it the first American bank to receive one after mainland regulators tweaked the rules in an attempt to open up the country’s mutual funds sector.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.36%, EUR/USD was down 0.46% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.72%, and October gasoline is up 1.76%.