Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 3.51 to $261.43/cwt.
- Select up 1.74 to $227.35/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 30 head sold dressed at $232.00.
With packers filling contracted beef orders first, a small daily beef movement has indicated in the past that packers need beef to fill contracted beef orders first and have less available for daily beef sales, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter as 126k head, even with last week and 6k head above the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.