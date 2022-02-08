Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 1.50 to $277.46/cwt.
- Select down 1.20 to $273.84/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,053 head sold live at $140.08 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 789 head sold live at $139.59 and 250 head sold dressed at $222,
Increasing weights show packers have enough cattle but are buying just what they need, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Traders are concerned that continued dryness in the central and southern plains could eventually force an increase in cow and non-fat cow slaughter into the spring, according to the Hightower Report.