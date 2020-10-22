“Snow and cold weather in the northern plains are factors which might provide some temporary support, but the trend remains down,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
December cattle opened higher yesterday and took out Tuesday's high but failed to find new buyer interest and the market closed moderately lower on the day, The Hightower Report said this morning.
USDA estimates 360,000 cattle were slaughtered for the week through Wednesday. That compares to 356,000 last week and 355,000 head last year, Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.15%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.10%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.26%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.10%. Stocks in Europe were up slightly this morning after being lower overnight as investors remained concerned about the threat of stricter restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic and their impact on Europe's economic recovery, after France and Spain became the first Western European countries to exceed 1 million infections, Asian markets were down as risk appetite weakened amid lingering stimulus uncertainties after United States President Donald Trump expressed skepticism that an agreement could be reached with Democratic leaders on a new round of coronavirus aid relief, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.38% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.70%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.33%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.08%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.87%, and December gasoline is up 0.90%.