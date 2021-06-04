With surging beef prices and massive profit margins from packers, cash cattle may trade higher next week and have already traded slightly higher this week, The Hightower Report said.
However, Cattle futures are called mixed after a choppy finish yesterday, as the market reflects the current market situation, Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.10%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.20%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index was up by 0.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13%. European trade was mostly flat today, in another “muted trading” session in Europe, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were mixed, with China up slightly as Beijing and Washington hold "normal discussions" on the trade and economic fronts, “apparently keen to move beyond a trade war,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.21% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.30%, EUR/USD was down 0.10% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.15%, and July gasoline is down 0.13%.