The market could see choppier to lower trade before finding a short-term low, the Hightower Report said.
Beef export sales were 5,570 MT for the week that ended March 2. On the negative side, South Korea had a 1,100 MT cancelation, Alan Brugler of Barchart said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.23%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.28%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.88%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 1.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.75%. European markets dropped today for a second consecutive session dragged down by financials and materials stocks as hints of stress in the U.S. banking system rattled global markets, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, markets fell, in China specifically sliding for the fifth straight session and tracking a bank-led selloff on Wall Street overnight amid concerns that higher interest rates are pressuring bank balance sheets due to borrower defaults, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.67%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.43%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 77 cents (1.02%), and April gasoline is down 0.54%.