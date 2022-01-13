“The cattle market is still trending higher overall, but near-term, prices are challenging support levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The signs of a near-term low are not in place, and the tone in the cattle market will likely stay soft in the short term.”
Beef cutout values are at their highest points since November 26, The Hightower Report said, but cash markets are drifting lower. “Consider buying April cattle with $142.92 and $143.62 as resistance,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.30%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.50%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.12% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.04%. European investors are continue to assess outlooks for monetary stimulus and inflationary risks, Tradingeconomics.com said. “A survey done by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG showed job creation in the country slowed from near record levels last month, with job vacancies at an eight-month low and the hospitality and construction industries struggling the most in hiring new staff.” In Asian markets, a Japanese minister “allayed public concerns” about COVID’s recent impacts, saying he is confident the country can continue achieving growth despite the ongoing virus. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.96%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.24%, EUR/USD was up 0.28% and USD/JPY was down 0.36%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 19 cents (0.23%), and February gasoline is up 0.41%.