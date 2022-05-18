Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 1 cent to $260.47.
- Select was down $2.17 $246.02.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 1,883 head sold dressed at $224.41 and 3,164 sold live at $140.12. In Iowa/Minnesota USDA reported 3,415 head were sold live at $142.93 to $144.81 and 1,584 sold dressed at $225 to $225.87.
June cattle opened steady on the day and the market closed sharply lower and experienced its lowest close since October, according to The Hightower Report. Traders seem nervous about consumer confidence.
Cattle weights are heavier than a year ago and with feedlots not wanting to carry them longer due to high feed prices, more are being dumped on the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.