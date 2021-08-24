“The Cattle on Feed report I would say is friendly, not outright bullish,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Some of this improvement in the outside markets was a factor.”
The report on Friday last week confirmed what the market was anticipating — a tighter cattle supply, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. With placements also staying under last year, the trend will continue into 2022.
Live cattle futures posted $0.95 to $2.90 gains on Monday, boosted by the tighter numbers in the COF report and a sharply weaker U.S. dollar, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Cash trade has yet to develop for the week.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.34%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.30% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.20. The DAX 30 traded in the green on Tuesday while other major bourses in Europe swung between gains and losses, failing to hold gains at the open. Shares of banks and healthcare were among the worst performers, offsetting gains in travel and leisure, technology and mining stocks. Traders welcomed U.S. FDA full approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which raised hopes that the immunization drive will gain traction again as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly across the globe. Meanwhile, worries of an imminent tapering of Fed stimulus eased on weak data. The Shanghai Composite Index surged 37 points or 1.1% to end at a one-week high of 3,514 on Tuesday, extending gains from the prior session, amid signs that the current outbreak in China may be waning amid Beijing's zero-tolerance stance and tough anti-virus measures across the country.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.57%, and June gasoline is up 1.37%.