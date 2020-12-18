Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 88 cents to $208.63/cwt.
- Select went up 57 cents to $194.27.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,233 head sold live at $107-108, with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 36 head were sold live at $106, and 689 head were sold dressed at $167.
February cattle closed 40 higher on the session, leaving the market with a gain of 40 for the week, according to The Hightower Report. A firm tone to cash markets late this week plus a bounce in the beef market helped to support the early gains.
Today marked "positive technical action" despite the ongoing cash concerns, Total Farm Marketing said.
