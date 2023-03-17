Cattle futures slumped over the first half of March, more than offsetting ongoing weakness in corn prices to pressure feeding margins, CIH said in its bi-monthly Report.
The front month live cattle futures market ended the session off their midday highs, but still 20 to 80 cents in the black, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Less bearish outside markets are also supporting beef prices, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.20%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.32%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.03%. European markets are near flat line after a wild week across global markets, as investors remained concerned about a potential banking crisis despite efforts in the United States and Europe to backstop troubled lenders, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are up today, but Japanese stocks still posted sharp weekly falls and China had mixed weekly stocks, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.73% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.20%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.85%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 33 cents (0.50%), and April gasoline is up 1.13%.