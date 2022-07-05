 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

It appears the live cattle market needed a “changing of the calendar” to see a boost, which came on July 1, Blue Line Futures said. The rally on Friday will try to “chew through” technical pressure and could emerge atop the 100-day moving average at $136.20.

The front-end supply of cattle “will be a limiting factor,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market will still be the key for price direction in the near term.”

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.26% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.59%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.64%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.550% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.23%. Prices for food and energy “have risen sharply” both in the UK and globally, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, nearly all sectors are rallying in Japan on positive economic data. Chinese investors are “mulling reports that the U.S. in considering rolling back some tariffs imposed against China as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to quell surging prices. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.04% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.03%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 1.20%, EUR/USD was down 1.34% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $3.53 (3.24%), and October gasoline is down 3.44%.

