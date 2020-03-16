Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on good demand and heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $16.22 to $224.36/cwt.
- Select was $14.73 higher to $216.71.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 8,115 head sold live for $105-110, and 6,711 head sold dressed for $170. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 1,179 head sold live for $103-109, and 3,113 head sold dressed for $170.
Although markets have been plummeting, analysts say the discounted prices set up the cattle markets for a surge with even a little good news.
“With futures at a massive discount to the cash market, it will not take much in the way of positive news to spark at least a recovery bounce,” the Hightower Report said.
“Cash cattle trade in the country on Friday was able to stabilize from the sharp drop last week but was still recorded in the $105 to $107 range in most areas,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef values are beginning to rally as grocery stores and other end users book as much beef as possible, anticipating a decent possibility of packer shutdowns.”