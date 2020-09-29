Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 56 cents to $217.16/cwt.
- Select was up 57 cents to $206.99.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 516 head sold live for $104-105, and no dressed sales.
“The Cattle on Feed report was considered bearish, especially for the more deferred contract months,” Stewart Peterson said. “Placements were reported at 109.2% vs 105.8% expected, Marketings came in at 96.9% vs 96.6% expected and On-Feed was reported at 103.8% vs 103.8% expected.”
“The biggest cause for concern was the heavy placements number that could cause a glut of market ready animals months down the road,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef production last week was up 2% from the same week last year. October live cattle opened with a gap down this morning and quickly fell below the 10 and 50-day moving average support levels.”