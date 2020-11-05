Slaughter volume will be pushed higher this week and it is demand driven, according to The Cattle Report. Higher box prices reflected both domestic and export demand is improving. Slaughter is already 9,000 above last week. Grading on cattle is moving lower and choice product is declining. This has pulled higher grading cattle from Nebraska into Kansas for slaughter.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 1.82% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.46%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.20%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.65% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.64. European equities hit a two-week high on Thursday, as investors across the globe await the U.S. presidential election results. On the corporate front, there was a mixed batch of banking third-quarter results, with France's third-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit beating forecasts, while results from Germany's Commerzbank and Dutch ING Groep disappointed. The Shanghai Composite added 42.69 points or 1.3% to fresh 3-month highs of 3320.13 on Thursday as investors priced in the latest developments of the U.S. presidential election. Technology stocks rallied, reversing sell-offs a day earlier, on optimism that a Biden win will be less disruptive to businesses.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.77%, EUR/USD was up 0.92% and USD/JPY was down 0.45%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.87%, and December gasoline is down 0.69%.