Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 4 cents to $200.80/cwt.
- Select went down 7 cents to $191.30.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,474 head sold dressed at $157, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 723 head were sold live at $98-100, and 952 head were sold dressed at $157-160.
Cattle’s continued move up is a “breakout,” according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “It took us back to the highs we saw in the middle and end of May.” He said expectations were for the market to stumble at this point, but the market has found a way to continue breaking out which is impressive.
Sloup also noted that feeder cattle are also on a breakout, saying the “line in the sand” is around $145. “Once we get up there, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the market stall out a little bit,” he said.