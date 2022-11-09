Weaker corn prices ahead of this weekly USDA supply/demand report have lent support to January Feeder Cattle and held the market in a tight consolidation pattern.
Live cattle futures stayed in a relatively tighter range on Tuesday and closed unchanged in the December contract. The other nearbys went home 15 to 30 cents weaker going into mid-week said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.29%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.48%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.20%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. European were mostly down as investors across the globe remained cautious waiting for more results of the U.S. midterm elections, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets were down as “select index heavyweights slumped on disappointing quarterly results,” while investors cautiously awaited the results of the US midterm elections, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.53% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.57%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.45%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was up 0.54%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.42 (1.60%), and December gasoline fell by 1.98%.