Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak on Choice and sharply lower on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 27 cents to $207.09/cwt.
- Select was $3.61 lower to $198.71.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA said there was no reportable trade. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“Cattle traders had priced in some very negative short-term movement in beef prices to the downside but this has yet to occur,” the Hightower Report said. “…In the supply/demand update, the USDA raised production, lowered exports and raised imports. Second quarter beef production is expected to be up 5.4% from last year.”
“Live cattle futures opened limit up and have been trading near there so far on Turnaround Tuesday,” Barchart.com said. “Feeder cattle futures are also trading higher on Turnaround Tuesday with expanded limits today. The March 6 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 95 cents higher to $134.82.”