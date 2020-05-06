Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $20.19 to $449.18/cwt.
- Select went up $21.25 to $431.96.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,416 head sold live at $95, with 2,257 head sold dressed at $145-180. In Iowa/Minnesota, 18 head were sold live at $113, and 2,402 head were sold dressed at $145-180.
Blue Line Futures said they are skeptical that processing plants will be back to 100% with the re-openings, but “that doesn’t diminish the importance of a trend in positive news.”
“The steep discount to futures to the cash market is seen as a positive development,” The Hightower Report said. They said the extremely steep rally to record-high beef prices should hold cash cattle prices somewhat stable.