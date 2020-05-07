With plants starting to reopen, it might not impact the market as significantly as hoped, Blue Line Futures warned. “Is $110 cash trade with the backlog of cattle we have sustainable? Will plants be back at 100% in the next week to ten days? The answer is probably no,” Oliver Sloup said. “But we have seen a trend change in news which is a step in the right direction.”
For any sort of short-term peak to be in place, “we are likely to need to see a much more aggressive slaughter pace,” The Hightower Report said. The market is still at a steep discount to the cash market, which is a positive, and traders believe beef prices should hold the market in place.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.51% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.26%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.98% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.02%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.24% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.28%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.34%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.74 (6.79%), and June gasoline is up 8.12%.