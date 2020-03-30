Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on light demand and heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.87 to $250.97/cwt.
- Select was $4.24 lower to $238.14.
Sellers were hesitant, but big production is coming in April. “The market will need to absorb a huge amount of fresh meat production during the month of the April and that has traders nervous of a big shift in the cash cattle trend into mid-April,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $251.13, down $1.71 on the day.”
“There are also unconfirmed reports of lighter kill schedules due to coronavirus disruptions,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Grocery store beef demand is likely satisfied for the time being, and with restaurant demand down so hard, there could be more downside in beef values.”