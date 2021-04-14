Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.80 to $272.91/cwt.
- Select was up 77 cents to $267.31.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 160 head sold dressed for $194. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was no reportable trade.
“The market sliced through support at the 50 day moving average and closed lower for the fifth session in a row to the lowest level since March 24,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $272.29, up $2.18 on the day.”
The recent run of down days is expected to be short-lived given that demand remains robust. “Weakness expected to be temporary with demand still strong,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Higher grain prices continue to pressure futures. Today’s slaughter estimated at 119,000 head. Cash trade expected to be higher – asking around 125.”