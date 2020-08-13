USDA’s estimates WTD cattle slaughter at 347,000 head through Wednesday. “That was 1,000 head above last week, and even with the same week last year’s pace,” Burgler Marketing said this morning.
September feeders made their highest close since Feb. 21, said Stewart-Peterson.
Further, the technical action is bullish with $111.27 as next upside target for October cattle, with support at $108.45, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.13% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.39%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.24%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 slumped 1.03%. Stock markets in Europe traded mostly down with a British tourism company posting a €1.1 billion quarterly loss due to the pandemic. Concerns about a tariff dispute between the U.S. and Europe also mounted after Washington announced it would maintain 25% tariffs on a range of European goods, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed overnight with Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index higher following strong gains in semiconductor-related stocks and investor optimism on the prospect of U.S. stimulus prevailed, despite remarks from Treasury Secretary saying that there may be no deal to reach with lawmakers, according to TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.78%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.43% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are 0.07%, and September gasoline is up 0.06%.