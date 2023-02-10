Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 37 cents to $269.66/cwt.
- Select up 28 cents to $254.29/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 192 head sold live at $157.00 and 796 head sold dressed at $254-256.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 3,227 head sold live at $159.85-160.60 and 1,458 head sold dressed at $254.00.
Producers are carrying all the risk in the cash market right now if they are not properly hedged., according to Peter McGinn of Walsh Trading.
Cash will almost certainly be higher this week with trade occurring yesterday in the North at 254, $4 dollars better than last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.