The start of week was a consolidation day for cattle as prices will look for direction later in the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The USDA WASDE report on Thursday may have an impact on the feeder market, given the corn price reaction.
The cattle market remains in a choppy consolidation, but the continued strong advance in beef prices suggest higher cash cattle trade ahead and an eventual upside breakout of the recent consolidation, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.18%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.09. European shares held at record-high levels on Tuesday, as investors weighed strong corporate earnings and the prospect of a solid economic recovery in 2021 against concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. At the same time, expectations the US Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive stimulus package dented sentiment, with officials Raphael Bostic and Eric Rosengren both saying they see bond-purchase taper to start in the fourth quarter of the year. On the corporate front, asset manager Abrdn reported a 77% earnings jump in the first half of 2021, its first set of results since a rebranding, on the back of strong performance in its adviser and investment businesses. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 35 points or 1% to end at a more than two-week high of 3,530 on Tuesday following a slight decline in the early session after the PBoC said on Monday it would maintain the stability of monetary policy. In recent data, both China's exports and imports rose less than expected in July, while the country's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-month and producer prices increased more than expected. On the pandemic side, China reported 143 new cases on the mainland on Monday, up from 125 cases a day earlier while some cities have kicked off mass testing in the bid to reduce locally- transmitted infections. Hong Kong stocks rose, amid a rebound in tech shares.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.18%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.61%, and June gasoline is up 1.12%.