Weakness in the beef market continues, taking the market down to the lowest level since Oct. 12, 2018, which helps keep a negative tone for the cash market, said The Hightower Report.
Beef slaughter is still down from this time last year and down from last week as the USDA estimated cattle slaughter came in at 120,000 head yesterday, according to The Hightower Report.
Meanwhile short-term production looks ample, The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.09%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.55%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.18%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.41% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.48%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed overnight, lower in London as investors await any new developments on Brexit talks. The German DAX led the way upward outperforming its peers by a 7% rally in SAP shares, after the company said business activity improved in the second quarter despite the pandemic, according to TradingEconomics.com. In Asian markets, trade was mostly up, as the Shanghai Composite remains at its highest point since February 2018 gaining for the 8th consecutive session. “Investors remained upbeat over further policy support and cheered abundant liquidity as data is showing the Chinese trade surplus is narrowing after missing export forecasts,” according to TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.36% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.24%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was pretty close to unchanged down 0.01%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning were down 0.17%, and August gasoline is down 0.29%.