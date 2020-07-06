Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was 2 cents higher to $205.46/cwt.
- Select was down $1.79 to $196.97.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 649 head sold dressed for $160. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 2,567 head sold dressed for $160.
"Cattle slaughter last week was up 1.5% from the same week last year and production surged 5.3% ahead of the same week last year due to carcass weights that are nearly 4% higher than the same week last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Technically, the cattle markets still look impressive despite a lack of bullish fundamental news.”
Beef prices and cash cattle prices remain choppy, making it hard to sustain a rally. “The market has seen an impressive rally to test the May highs, but beef prices, and cash cattle prices remain in a choppy to lower trend,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $205.06, down 38 cents on the day.”