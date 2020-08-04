Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 42 cents to $204.24/cwt.
- Select was up 5 cents to $190.45.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 39 head sold dressed for $161.
Traders are watching trends in beef prices and slaughter pace. “Cash wires were quiet yesterday, beef prices are trending higher,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter pace lately has been steady or a bit lower than the same time last year. October lives are still overbought according to stochastics."
The technical outlook was positive for cattle markets, although with some caution. “Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”