Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $2.27 to $252.44/cwt.
  • Select down $5.28 to $244.94/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA none sold live and 72 head sold dressed at $223. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 42 head sold dressed at $223.

Recent boxed beef weakness may indicate consumers are purchasing fewer high-end cuts, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The demand outlook is still questionable, but the market has hope that war issues subside and that poultry issues also resolve, according to the Hightower Report.

