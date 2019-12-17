Cattle’s jump in open interest “suggests that fund traders are pressing the long side of the market,” The Hightower Report said. “It will take follow-through selling below $127.65 for April cattle to confirm a top,” they noted.
“Beef is beginning to stabilize,” Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services said. Slaughter is expected to remain steady this week at 665,000 head, which is bullish, he said. “The major seasonal low kicked in last week which is bullish,” he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.42%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.25%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.49% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.50%. Stock markets in Europe traded on news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may ban an extension to Brexit, which raised concerns among investors, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are on the rise as the markets react to more news on the U.S./China trade deal as China’s industrial output is “boosting investors’ mood,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.27% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.48%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 36 cents (0.58%), and January gasoline is up 0.41%.