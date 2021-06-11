 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice fell 69 cents to $337.56/cwt.
  • Select fell 5.19 to $305.21.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 239 head sold live at $121, and 216 head sold dressed at 192.42. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,465 head sold live at $121-121.89 and 155 head sold dressed at $192.32.

The prospect of cheaper feed sent front month cattle futures climbing, said Barchart.

Beef prices and cash cattle prices held steady this week and the discount to cash helped spark some buying, said The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technically, cattle charts are still soft, but the recent price action is improved. “We view prices as challenging resistance, and may have to…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Trade will likely be steady to slightly higher this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Retail values may be a concern in this window after th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The discount to the cash market is providing underlying support, but traders are also nervous over the potential for increasing supply and dec…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade is starting to develop this week around $120, but trade is still light, Total Farm Marketing said. That holds a premium to the futu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News