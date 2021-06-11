Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 69 cents to $337.56/cwt.
- Select fell 5.19 to $305.21.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 239 head sold live at $121, and 216 head sold dressed at 192.42. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,465 head sold live at $121-121.89 and 155 head sold dressed at $192.32.
The prospect of cheaper feed sent front month cattle futures climbing, said Barchart.
Beef prices and cash cattle prices held steady this week and the discount to cash helped spark some buying, said The Hightower Report.