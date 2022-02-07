 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 85 cents to $278.96.
  • Select was down $1.01 to $275.04.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 437 head sold dressed at $223.84.

April cattle posted a new contract higher and the lower close represented a key reversal, according to The Hightower Report. Traders believe meat markets will continue to carry an inflationary tilt.

Cattle futures saw quiet trade to start the week but finished slightly lower on the day, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

