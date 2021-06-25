“Overall, live cattle prices are consolidating working in a sideways fashion within the most recent trading range.” Strong cash trade this week has helped support the market, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Cattle futures are consolidating ahead of the Cattle on Feed report, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
“It may take some stability on the beef market to expect the uptrend to continue,” The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 down 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.11% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. Stock markets in Europe had a mixed session today, “as investors balanced risks to inflation and the likelihood of tighter global monetary conditions with prospects of a strong economic recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up, buoyed by the U.S. bipartisan progress on infrastructure legislation, BOJ’s extension of stimulus for COVID19-recovery earlier in the week and news that Beijing would take all necessary measures to safeguard the “legitimate interests” of Chinese companies after the U.S. blacklisted five Chinese firms over alleged human rights abuses, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index climbed by 1.16% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.64%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 23 cents (0.29%), and August gasoline is up 0.33%.