 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

“Overall, live cattle prices are consolidating working in a sideways fashion within the most recent trading range.” Strong cash trade this week has helped support the market, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Cattle futures are consolidating ahead of the Cattle on Feed report, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

“It may take some stability on the beef market to expect the uptrend to continue,” The Hightower Report said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 down 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.11% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. Stock markets in Europe had a mixed session today, “as investors balanced risks to inflation and the likelihood of tighter global monetary conditions with prospects of a strong economic recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up, buoyed by the U.S. bipartisan progress on infrastructure legislation, BOJ’s extension of stimulus for COVID19-recovery earlier in the week and news that Beijing would take all necessary measures to safeguard the “legitimate interests” of Chinese companies after the U.S. blacklisted five Chinese firms over alleged human rights abuses, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index climbed by 1.16% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.64%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 23 cents (0.29%), and August gasoline is up 0.33%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle were caught in the “massive commodity landslide” yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. Beef exports are 16% lower we…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A potential move higher in the cash market helped fuel the rally in live cattle futures yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Carcass prices are “still historically strong,” but are trending lower, Total Farm Marketing said. “The concern in the cattle complex is, ‘hav…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The concerns regarding demand may limit the cash market, and any strength this week could be deemed as a seasonal top,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets are under pressure to start the week as prices look for direction ahead of Friday’s USDA Cattle on Feed report. “The market wil…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News