Thursday was the third down day for cattle in a row, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
“The short term trend has turned down as traders see sluggish demand as a force which has triggered some long liquidation selling from the mature bull market,” The Hightower Report said today.
Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said eyes will be on USDA’s cattle on feed report today.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.34%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.67%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24%. European stocks traded slightly higher today, recouping some losses from the previous session, “helped by optimism about China's reopening ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, and as investors continued to assess the outlook for global growth and monetary policy, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets, were up after the People’s Bank of China left its key lending rates unchanged for the fifth straight month “as authorities aimed to boost market confidence and provide support to the economy,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.76% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.56%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.33%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 1.32%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 51 cents (0.63%), and March gasoline is up 1.02%.