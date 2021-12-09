Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 44 cents to $264.55.
- Select down $1.41 to $251.68.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 11,556 head sold dressed at $219.69 and 3,353 sold live at $138.93 to $139.14. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,369 sold live at $138.88 to $140 and 2,531 sold dressed at $219.84.
February cattle closed moderately lower on the day and experienced the lowest close since Nov. 19th, according to The Hightower Report.
Short term demand concerns have limited the market’s rally potential and a large factor has been the retail market as carcass sales have been soft, according to Total Farm Marketing.