 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 44 cents to $264.55.
  • Select down $1.41 to $251.68.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 11,556 head sold dressed at $219.69 and 3,353 sold live at $138.93 to $139.14. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,369 sold live at $138.88 to $140 and 2,531 sold dressed at $219.84.

February cattle closed moderately lower on the day and experienced the lowest close since Nov. 19th, according to The Hightower Report.

Short term demand concerns have limited the market’s rally potential and a large factor has been the retail market as carcass sales have been soft, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed to higher after posting moderate to strong gains on Thursday as cash trade underpins the market, said Matthew …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and up on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash markets are staying in an uptrend “and many demand indicators are still positive,” indicating a drop in beef prices is due to a slower de…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

We had a mixed close in the cattle market yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

After seven days up and with an extremely overbought technical condition and a consumer demand threat identified with the new variant, the key…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and up on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News