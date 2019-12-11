Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on light demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.84 to $218.65/cwt.
- Select went down $1.63 to $203.72.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 18 head sold dressed at $188, with no live sales. In Nebraska, there were no reported sales.
The feeder market continued to find strength today, Dan Hussey of Zaner Financial Services said.
“This is the fourth day in a row of higher highs and higher lows, making for the simplest definition of a trend off the $139.900 December low,” he said.
There is talk of an oversold market in the cattle complex, “plus talk that demand could be strong given the strong U.S. economy” is helping to support the markets, The Hightower Report said.