Cattle

The August cattle contract “held shallow support during the June consolidation,” The Hightower Report said. “The market could be set for a resumption of the uptrend, if it holds the low of the range at $120.50.”

“CoT data showed cattle specs were getting out of longs through the week that ended 6/29. Managed money reduced their cattle net long by 3,290 contracts to 65,725,” Barchart.com said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.18%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.33%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.39%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.16%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.30% and USD/JPY was down 0.22%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 82 cents (1.08%), and August gasoline is down 0.91%.

