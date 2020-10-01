“The market seems to be in search of a short-term peak as supply could see a significant pop at the same time that seasonal demand factors take a hit,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
October feeder cattle tested their 50-day moving average resistance level yesterday, but were unable to close above that line, Stewart Peterson said.
Further, feedlot placements in August were up 9.2% from a year ago, and the total supply on feedlots is up 3.8% from last year. The supply of cattle on feedlots for at least 150 days is up 20% from last year, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.98% early this morning. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.16% this morning, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.88%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.55%. In Europe most stocks were up this morning as hopes for more U.S. stimulus measures boosted risk appetite worldwide, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets, were mixed as the Nikkei 225 suspended share trading for the full day with a glitch in its electronic trading system which caused the worst outage in 20 years. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite was down amid risk-averse sentiment following the U.S. Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.47%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.33%, EUR/USD was down 0.36% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.72%, and November gasoline is down 0.64%.