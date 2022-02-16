Cattle futures are called steady to higher on follow-through from Tuesday’s gains, and ahead of today’s Fed Cattle Exchange trade. Packers in the south attempted to buy available cattle at $140 and were unsuccessful, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Most cattle in the south are priced $142 to $143/cwt while northern cattle are prices mostly at $145
Cutout values were down $2.63 at mid-session yesterday and was the lowest since Jan. 6, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.16%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.40. European shares erased some early gains to trade slightly lower on Wednesday, as tensions with Russia linger after NATO said it appears that Russia continues the military build-up, while the Kremlin said yesterday it was withdrawing some of its troops from the Ukrainian border. NATO defense ministers will meet for 2 days starting Wednesday to address the crisis in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the earnings season continues with Heineken reporting strong results for 2021 but warning that costs will continue to rise. The Shanghai Composite climbed 0.57% to close at 3,466 while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.23% to 13,376 on Wednesday, as lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of further monetary easing to support growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Consumer and producer price growths in China fell short of expectations amid weakening property sector demand, new coronavirus curbs and government efforts to rein in surging materials costs. Analysts believe cooling inflation could provide room for the People’s Bank of China to ease monetary policy further, even as other major central banks move to tighten policy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.16%, and March gasoline is up 0.79%.