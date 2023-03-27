Live cattle futures bounced into the weekend, though feeder futures stayed under pressure from the grain rally, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Talk of the oversold condition of the market and the stiff discount of June cattle to the cash market are factors which helped to support. June cattle buying support moves up to $155.75, with $157.25 and $158.12 as next resistance. The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.62%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was rose by 108%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.09%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.08%. European shares rose nearly 1% today, rebounding from a steep sell-off, “led by gains in bank shares as investors welcomed measures taken by authorities and regulators to assuage fears of a crisis in the global banking sector,”TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets mixed trade overnight, as market caution prevailed amid lingering concerns over the global banking crisis, heightened economic uncertainties and “brewing Sino-US tensions,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.07%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.65%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.44 cents (2.08%), and May gasoline is up 1.32%.