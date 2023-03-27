Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Live cattle and feeder cattle futures continue to consolidate with dueling fundamentals, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said today.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Chinese hog and pork prices slipped lower last week, Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services said today.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.