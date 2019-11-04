Last week’s cattle run was estimated at 655,0000 head according to USDA’s weekly report (650,000 estimated). This was the largest kill in six weeks, Allendale said.
There were big gains in the cattle markets on Friday with some fresh highs, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “The boxed beef market on Friday was down, but we’ve seen a real nice performance here,” he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.48% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.08%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.07%. European stocks traded higher on Monday, amid renewed optimism regarding US-China trade negotiations after the US Commerce Secretary Ross said on Sunday that licenses would be granted “very shortly” for American firms to sell to Chinese telecommunications Huawei. Shares in the Asian-Pacific region rose in the first half of Monday's session, due to optimism on the U.S-China trade front.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.22%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 90 cents (1.58%), and December gasoline is up 1.00%.