The cattle market got beat up a little bit yesterday, especially in feeder cattle following that cattle inventory report, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The report was friendly but fell within expectations. “Buy the rumor, sell the fact, I guess,” he said.
Reuters writer Tom Polansek reported Wednesday that the U.S. beef cow herd dropped to its lowest level since 1962, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Tuesday, after a severe drought raised costs for livestock feed.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.77%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.13%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.57%. European stocks rose on Thursday, as investors across the globe digested the latest policy decision from the US Federal Reserve, while awaited statements from both the European Central Bank and Bank of England due later today. Policymakers in the US reduced the size of rate hikes as expected and hinted at more increases in the coming meetings, while saying the central bank had made progress in the fight against inflation. Meanwhile, central banks in the Eurozone and the UK are expected to deliver 50 bps rate hikes, but investors will be looking for any signs of slowdown in the pace of increases. In corporate news, Deutsche Bank reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings due to higher interest rates and favorable market conditions. Banco Santander, Julius Baer and Roche are also slated to report earnings on Thursday, among others. The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.02% to close at 3,286 while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.222% to 12,131 in mixed trade on Thursday, with mainland stocks struggling for direction despite upbeat global sentiment as the US Federal Reserve reduced the size of its rate hike and said it has made progress in the fight against inflation.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was down 0.20%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.35%, and March gasoline is up 0.02%.