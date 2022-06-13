The upcoming slaughter week will test demand that seems to be holding strong leading up to the Fourth of July. Retailers have finished purchases for the 4th and will be looking at the dog days of summer for July-August demand, according to The Cattle Report.
Cattle futures are called mixed to lower as profit taking as U.S. inflation data weighs on commodity and equity markets, bringing fears of potential demand concerns for beef into cattle markets, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: July E-mini S&Ps were down 2.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.25%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.23%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.74%. The rout in European stock markets gained momentum during Monday’s session, with the domestic DAX hitting a 5-week low and the regional Stoxx 600 slumping to a 14-week low, pressured by fears of a looming recession as central banks looked set to maintain an aggressive stance. Tech shares dropped 3.3%, while cyclicals like travel & leisure and autos also fell, as bond yields soared to multi-year highs and the US yield curve inverted for the first time since April. Later this week, the US Fed will hold a monetary policy decision, and markets are pricing an 80% chance of a half-point rate hike and a 20% chance of a 75 bps hike, after the recent, unexpected increase in US inflation to a new 41-year high. The Bank of England is also expected to raise interest rates at its Thursday meeting. Furthermore, China’s pandemic woes drove sharp declines in luxury and commodity-linked stocks, on news that Beijing’s most populous district started mass testing after a surge in infections. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.9% to close at 3,256 while the Shenzhen Component shed 0.3% to 11,999 on Monday, easing from multi-month highs and tracking a global equity rout, after a hotter-than-expected US inflation data stoked fears of more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Investors also weighed rising Covid cases in China as the country navigates a bumpy return from lockdowns.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.56%, EUR/USD was down 0.46% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.76%, and August gasoline is down 2.47%.