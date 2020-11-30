With the turndown in beef prices, a continued surge to near record highs for steer weights and continued slow restaurant demand, the market looks vulnerable to at least a short-term downside correction, according to The Hightower Report.
February live cattle futures finished the week up $2.32 and January feeders $5.02 higher.
We saw some cash trade in the cattle market at $1.11 last week, but it was thin, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.54% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.05. European stocks traded mixed on Monday, but were on track to book double-digit gains for the month of November fueled by prospects that a coronavirus vaccine could be used soon. Traders remain concerned about surging infections and the impact in the continent. Energy shares were among the worst performers ahead of an OPEC+ meeting where members will decide whether to extend large output cuts. The Shanghai Composite lost 16.55 points or 0.49% to 3391.76 on Monday. Investors retreated after news that the Trump administration was poised to add China’s top offshore oil and gas producer to a sanctions list, threatening to cripple its international operations. The nation’s main deep-water explorer is among four companies to be added to a list of firms owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.81%, and January gasoline is down 1.21%.