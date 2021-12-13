The cash market was disappointing last week, and Friday’s trade was very quiet with most of the trade ranging from $138-140 in the south, steady to $2 lower than the previous week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The Choice cutout moved $6 to $7 lower while Select decreased $7 to $8. Declining ribeye and tenderloin values have been the largest contributors to the decline, which is atypical for this time of year.
A jump in dress steer weights is a negative short-term force, and beef prices are also in a short-term downtrend, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.74%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09. European stock indexes were mostly flat to higher on Monday, as all eyes turn to key central bank meetings this week amid concerns over the Omicron variant and mounting inflationary pressure, with the ECB, the Bank of England, the US Fed and the Bank of Japan all due to provide an update on the price outlook and policy guidance for 2022. The bloc's central bank will be debating options on how to adapt the bank's regular asset purchase programme after its PEPP ends in March, while the Fed will likely announce a faster unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus plans. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to close at 3,681 while the Shenzhen Component Index climbed 0.67% to 15,212 on Monday, amid hopes for more stimulus after China’s leaders vowed to prioritize economic stability next year. Economists are predicting that China will start adding fiscal stimulus in early 2022 after the country’s top officials said their key goals for the coming year include counteracting growth pressures and stabilizing the economy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.29%, EUR/USD was down 0.40% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.21%, and January gasoline is up 0.74%.